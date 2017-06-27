This Teen Is The Reason Why Her Peers Are Being Taught About Domestic Violence

Share On more Share On more

Josie Pohla didn't feel safe in her childhood home, where emotional, verbal and physical abuse occurred often.

"When I was younger I didn't understand the concept of domestic violence," the 16-year-old told BuzzFeed News.



"I didn't understand that it wasn't normal."

When she was 12, Pohla, her mother and her brothers were subjected to what she has described as a "major domestic violence incident" which left them homeless for nine months as they hopped between friends' houses until finding more permanent accommodation.

Here, Pohla said, the violence continued at the hands of another family member.

"I just thought, you know, that is just the way families are, and I had no reason to believe otherwise," she said.

Her mother killed herself eight months after the family found its new home, when Pohla was 14.

She then posted a petition online (under the pseudonym Rachel), which called for the NSW education system to include content about domestic violence.



"I wanted help but didn't know how to get it," Pohla wrote in the petition.

"If domestic violence was addressed within the public schools' educational criteria, I could have gotten help and saved my mum.

"Nobody deserves to go through what I have been through."

More than 100,000 people signed the petition.



"It was maybe two or three months after my mum had passed away and I was just thinking about how sad it was and how bad it made me feel, and I felt like I didn't want to let anyone else go through that too," Pohla told BuzzFeed News.

"I waited a few weeks before even making it public because I was so afraid of what other people would think, and I never wanted anyone to look down on my family for what it was like at the time."

The NSW police commissioner at the time, Andrew Scipione, met with Pohla and "got the ball rolling" to involve minister for the prevention of domestic violence, Pru Goward, who worked with the education department.