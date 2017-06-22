This Politician With An Autistic Son Delivered A Stirring Response To Pauline Hanson

"Even on the days that are hard – when you’re frustrated, and your disability makes you angry – you are still better than she is on her best day."

Labor MP Emma Husar has demanded Pauline Hanson apologise to "every single autistic child in this country" after the One Nation leader suggested children with autism should be educated in separate classrooms.

Husar, whose 10-year-old son, Mitch, is on the autism spectrum, said she was "angry" and "upset" about the comments made by Hanson on Wednesday during debate on the federal government’s proposed schools overhaul in the Senate.

"I’m disappointed that in 2017 we’ve got people like Senator Hanson sitting over there in the Senate making ill-informed comments about kids that are autistic; that they don’t belong in a mainstream classroom, and calling on them to be segregated," she said. "Kids like my son Mitch, who is 10 and autistic. He has been in a mainstream school for a few years now, but that wasn’t always the case."

Husar said Mitch was diagnosed with autism when he was 18 months old and she was told he would never speak, play in a sports team with his peers or be included in a mainstream class.

"But he is – and he does very, very well."

Hanson told the Senate on Wednesday that disabled and autistic children should be taught in separate classrooms where they could be "given special attention" because Australia couldn't "afford to hold our kids back". “We have to be realistic at times and consider the impact that is having on other children in that classroom," she said.

Husar said on Thursday morning that Hanson owed an apology to the 164,000 Australians who have autism spectrum disorder.



"The children and the adults who have been told for a long time that they don’t belong," she said.

"She owes an apology to every single autistic child in this country; to every one of the parents, like me, because we have got better things to be doing than defending our kids," she said. "I’ve got one thing to say to every single child on the autism spectrum, who is going into a classroom today – whether that is a mainstream class, whether that’s a support unit, or whether that’s a school with a specific purpose – that you matter. "That you can be included, and you ought to be included. "And, that even on the days that are hard – when you’re frustrated, and your disability makes you angry – you are still better than she is on her best day."

She criticised The Courier Mail for its coverage of her speech and quoted a headline she said was incorrect: "Pauline's plan to get rid of autistic kids."

