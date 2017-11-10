This One Nation Candidate Just Got Absolutely Grilled About His Sex Shop's Facebook Page

"Good sex should be in the gray [sic] area between 'tickle fight' and domestic violence," one of the posts said.

A One Nation candidate in the upcoming Queensland election was grilled at a press conference about posts made on the Facebook page of a sex shop which he owns.

Mark Thornton, the candidate for Thuringowa, confirmed at the press conference he was the owner of Cupid's Cabin, but his partner runs their Facebook page. A journalist asked Thornton about a post which said: "Good sex should be in the gray [sic] area between 'tickle fight' and domestic violence."

"That probably comes back to your 50 Shades of Grey type," Thornton responded.

He was also asked about another post which recommends: "a blog job a week can lower a man's risk of heart disease... so don't be stingy girls. Save a life."

Thornton did not have a response to that post. "I am not aware of this can you tell me what site it is," Hanson interjected.

"Well I'm not aware of it, I will be talking to Mark about this." "I need to actually have a look at this and then I will actually be talking to Mark about it."

"I'm not going to make any rash decisions now." Thornton told the reporter: "It's my business mate but I don't run it."

