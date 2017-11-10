 back to top
This One Nation Candidate Just Got Absolutely Grilled About His Sex Shop's Facebook Page

"Good sex should be in the gray [sic] area between 'tickle fight' and domestic violence," one of the posts said.

Gina Rushton
BuzzFeed News Reporter, Australia

A One Nation candidate in the upcoming Queensland election was grilled at a press conference about posts made on the Facebook page of a sex shop which he owns.

Seven

Mark Thornton, the candidate for Thuringowa, confirmed at the press conference he was the owner of Cupid's Cabin, but his partner runs their Facebook page.

A journalist asked Thornton about a post which said: "Good sex should be in the gray [sic] area between 'tickle fight' and domestic violence."

Cupid's Cabin/Facebook
"That probably comes back to your 50 Shades of Grey type," Thornton responded.

He was also asked about another post which recommends: "a blog job a week can lower a man's risk of heart disease... so don't be stingy girls. Save a life."

Cupid's Cabin/Facebook

Thornton did not have a response to that post.

"I am not aware of this can you tell me what site it is," Hanson interjected.

Seven Network

"Well I'm not aware of it, I will be talking to Mark about this."

"I need to actually have a look at this and then I will actually be talking to Mark about it."

"I'm not going to make any rash decisions now."

Thornton told the reporter: "It's my business mate but I don't run it."

Gina Rushton is a breaking news reporter for BuzzFeed News and is based in Sydney.

Contact Gina Rushton at gina.rushton@buzzfeed.com.

Got a confidential tip? Submit it here.

