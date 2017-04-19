This Is Why Thousands Of Women And Girls Are Hospitalised Every Year

Most of the 6,500 women and girls who were hospitalised after an assault in the 2013/14 financial year had been attacked by someone they knew, statistics from the Australian Institute of Health and Welfare (AIHW) found.

Over half of hospitalised assaults against women and girls were perpetrated by spouses or domestic partners (59% of cases where the perpetrator was specified) and parents or other family members accounted for nearly half of the remaining cases.

In a quarter of cases, the identity of the perpetrator was not recorded at the hospital.

"While women and girls are, overall, hospitalised as the result of assault at a rate that is less than half the equivalent rate for men (56 cases per 100,000 females, 121 cases per 100,000 males), the patterns of injury seen for females are different to that seen for males," said AIHW spokesperson Professor James Harrison in a statement.