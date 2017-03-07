This Is The Crap Some Australian Women Have To Put Up With Every Day

These are some of the stories Australia’s sex discrimination commissioner, Kate Jenkins, heard when she travelled the country for six months consulting with women from urban, rural, regional, remote and Indigenous communities, as well as those with disabilities, and victims of sexual assault or harassment in the workplace.
Gender equality has not been achieved in Australia, where there are “low levels of economic participation and political empowerment” for women, a report released by Jenkins for International Women’s Day has found.
“I have heard about the ingenious ways individuals are working to overcome structural biases and unhelpful stereotypes in order to improve opportunities for women,” Jenkins wrote in the report.
“We are at a critical time for gender equality in Australia.”
After half a year of consultation and a review of existing research, Jenkins identified three key areas where the most progress was needed: preventing and addressing violence against women, working to erase female economic disadvantage and “poverty in retirement”, and promoting women’s leadership.
But tackling these issues won’t be easy as there was “strong opposition to initiatives aiming to advance gender equality” in Australia, the report found.
In fact, 62% of men agreed with the statement: “Women have equal opportunities to men in the country where I live”.
Jenkins met with one woman, Lyn, who worked as a cleaner in a hospital and experienced sexual harassment from doctors and patients, one of whom called her into his room, where he was sitting naked with an erection.
“Lyn tried to report an unrelated instance of sexual harassment by a colleague’s husband but her manager did not take her seriously. After eight years of employment, Lyn thinks that she will have to resign from her job,” the report said.
Jenkins said throughout these consultations she was “constantly reminded” of the under-reporting of family violence, sexual assault, sex discrimination and sexual harassment “due to backlash and victimisation”.
“I’m just lucky to have a job, I know it [the discrimination] is wrong but I need the job,” a migrant woman who was experiencing sex discrimination said.
Economic gender gaps were worse for women “experiencing intersectional discrimination and disadvantage”.
“Women with diverse sexual orientations, trans and gender diverse women and intersex women, culturally and linguistically diverse women and Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander women noted many intersecting and complex problems that are exacerbating gender inequality,” the report said.
“The conversations highlighted that their experiences cannot be understood in terms of being a woman without also understanding their experience of race, sexual orientation, gender identity and expression, intersex status and culture.”
