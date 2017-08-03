This Is How Hard It Is To Get An Abortion In Your State

The legality, the costs and the likelihood you'll be hassled on the way in.

In some states abortion is free and accessible in hospitals; in others, women need to stump up hundreds of dollars at short notice to pay for a termination at a private clinic.

In Queensland and New South Wales abortion is still written into 100-year-old criminal law while in Victoria and Tasmania abortion is not only legal but women are able to access clinics without fear of harassment and intimidation by protesters thanks to the enactment of "safe access zones". There have been a few big changes since we last updated you on the state-of-play around the nation. Share On email Share On email

In the debate before the vote, the government and opposition were in agreement that the bill would bring the NT up-to-date with other Australian jurisdictions. The bill passed 20–4.

Medical abortion drugs such as RU486 are now legal for up to nine weeks of gestation; abortions are able to be performed outside of hospitals in private clinics; and doctors who conscientiously object to abortion will have to refer women seeking the procedure to another doctor. The shift in the law will make abortions accessible in hospitals, although there are only three hospitals that provide surgical abortions, in Darwin and Alice Springs, and they are 1500km apart. Nonetheless, the legalisation of medical abortion is expected to ease the burden for those in regional, rural and remote areas. Share On email Share On email

It is now lawful on request up to 16 weeks gestation and beyond that, pending the agreement of two doctors. There are only two private medical clinics providing termination of pregnancy services in Tasmania, both located in Hobart; people with pregnancies past 14 weeks are referred to clinics in Victoria.

Abortions are legal up to 20 weeks of pregnancy. Only a medical practitioner, not the patient, is liable for fines if the abortion is found to be “unlawful”. After 20 weeks, it becomes more complex. A woman in WA has to receive approval from two doctors to go ahead with the procedure. Those doctors are selected from a panel of medical practitioners appointed by the health minister. If approved, the procedure can only occur at a hospital determined by the minister. Share On email Share On email

