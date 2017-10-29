This Is Where Your Money Goes When You Buy A T-Shirt

Share On more Share On more

Share On more Share On more

On average a $10 T-shirt sold in Australia costs roughly $3.60 to make, 40 cents of which makes it to the garment factory worker, the report, What She Makes , found.

In countries like Bangladesh, where wages are extremely low, the situation was even worse, the report found.

An average of just 2% of the price we pay in Australia goes towards factory wages in Bangladesh.



But the research, undertaken by Deloitte for Oxfam Australia, found that if Australians paid just 10 cents more for a $10 T-shirt, garment factory workers would make living wages – wages earned in a standard week that cover essential needs including food, housing, healthcare, clothing, transport and education.

“Deloitte estimates that even if big companies passed the entire cost of paying living wages to all workers on to consumers, this would increase the price of a piece of clothing sold in Australia by just 1%,” Oxfam Australia Chief Executive Helen Szoke said.

Women aged 18 to 25 make up 80% of the factory workers in the global garment industry.