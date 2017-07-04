These Women Have Taken Johnson & Johnson To Court Over Vaginal Mesh Implants

"I have literally been praying for nine years that this would come to light and that there would be accountability," Thompson told reporters as she stood out the front of the Federal Court in Sydney, alongside fellow class action members on the first day of the trial on Tuesday.

BuzzFeed News reported in May that women had claimed the vaginal implants have impacted negatively on their health, happiness, sex lives and financial wellbeing.

Urogynaecological meshes, sometimes known as transvaginal meshes, are inserted into women as a treatment option for pelvic organ prolapse - when the connective tissue securing the vagina and uterus to the pelvis gives way after childbirth - or urinary incontinence.

In the former case the mesh - which is polypropylene, non-absorbable and acts as a permanent implant - is inserted under the urethra (the tube that empties urine from the bladder).

"No amount of compensation, money, could ever replace what we have lost with our lives, with our families, our health, our emotional health, our physical health," Thompson said outside the court.

"My prayer is that this mesh would be banned and no more women suffer with what we suffered and what we continue to suffer.

"For so many years we have been told that there is nothing wrong with us, that the symptoms are either in our head or it isn't because of the mesh."

Shine Lawyers, representing the women, has said there could be upwards of 8,000 Australians who have been implanted with one of the nine devices and suffered complications that may be entitled to join the action.

In the statement of claim, supplied to BuzzFeed News, patients have listed a raft of symptoms and complications they say they have suffered following the insertion of nine different Ethicon mesh devices.

These include: chronic and constant vaginal pain, visceral pain with bowel movements, dyspareunia (pain during sex), vaginal bleeding, the granulation of vaginal tissue, pain through the glutes, inflammatory reactions, "offensive discharge", incontinence, leg weakness and haemorrhages.