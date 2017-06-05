These Three Australians Were Caught Up In The London Bridge Attack

Australia’s terror threat level will remain at "probable" for now.

ISIS claimed responsibility for the attack in a statement on Sunday, roughly 24 hours after the incidents at London Bridge and Borough Market, according to SITE Intelligence Group.

A Canadian woman named Christine Archibald became the first victim identified from Saturday's attack. She worked in a homeless shelter before moving to Europe to be with her fiancé, according to her family.

This is what we know about the Australians caught up in the attack.

"She can't talk. She's been stabbed around her neck, her throat. She's all bandaged up," her mother, Kim Del Toro, told Fairfax Media on Sunday. "She went into surgery, but she's going to be fine, thank goodness."

Her grandfather Brian Hedge said his granddaughter had moved to London a year ago and worked in a restaurant near where she was attacked. "She was hiding apparently and someone was leaving and saw her hiding and came back and stabbed her – bloody awful," Hedge told the ABC on Monday.

He said his granddaughter was expected to make a full recovery. "She's saying that she's feeling well, a bit sore of course but she's going good."

"I walked across the road a fight breaks out and I'm like 'shit what is going on here?' [I] start to walk towards it all of sudden this guy comes up with a knife," Morrison explained in a video which was originally posted to Reddit.

He explained he was stabbed and that "blood is going everywhere" when he walked to a nearby pub asking for help. "I dodged it, ducked and weaved, just kidding, I got fucked up," he said. Morrison said he had been due to fly home to Australia on Sunday.

Authorities were still making inquiries into the circumstances of the third Australian victim. Bishop said Candice Hedge was recovering in hospital after being stabbed in the neck and Morrison was on his way back to Australia. “The mindless savagery behind this particular attack shows that people can use everyday items - motor vehicles, knives - to harm innocent people," Bishop told Channel Seven’s Sunrise program on Monday morning. “But this was part of the ISIS narrative, the Islamic State terrorist organisation was urging its demented followers to pick up a rock or a knife or use a vehicle.” Bishop confirmed Australia’s terror threat level would remain at "probable" for now You can follow live updates on the incident here.