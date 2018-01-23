These Are The Events Aussies Reckon Most Impacted Their Country

Males were more likely to say 9/11 while females were more likely to say same-sex marriage.

The passage of marriage equality, the September 11 terror attacks and the apology to the nation's First Peoples are some of the main events living Australians believe had the greatest impact on their country, researchers say.

More than 2,000 Australians aged 18 to 93 were asked which ten historic events in their lifetime had the greatest impact on the country in a recent study by Social Research Centre and the Australian National University researchers. The ten most significant historic moments in order according to participants were: same sex marriage, 2017 (30%), 9/11, 2001 (27%), the apology to Indigenous Australians, 2008 (13%), the Port Arthur Massacre, 1996 (13%), Sydney Olympics, 2000 (12%), the sacking of the Whitlam Government, 1975 (12%), Australia’s involvement in the Vietnam war, 1962 to 1973 (11%), the moon landing, 1969 (9%), the birth of the worldwide web, 1989 (9%). The tenth most popular choice was a tie between the America's Cup win, 1983 (8%), the Global Financial Crisis, 2008 (8%) and the first female prime minister in Australia, 2010 to 2013 (8%). There were differences across generations.

For GenZ (born in 1995 or after) and Millennials (born between 1980 and 1994) the same-sex marriage vote is the most frequently mentioned event. For GenX (born between 1965 and 1979) it is September 11. For Baby Boomers (born between 1946 and 1964), it is the Vietnam War, while for the Silent Generation (born in 1945 or earlier) it is World War 2. Julia Gillard becoming Australia's first female prime minister was present in the top ten events for women, but not men.

Women were also more likely to choose the Bali bombings, Lindt Cafe siege and Port Arthur Massacre. The historic event that has made us most proud of our country (nominated by 13% of participants) is the same-sex marriage vote followed by the Sydney Olympics (10%).

Near misses (all 1%) were Cathy Freeman’s win in the 2000 Olympics, the Bicentenary in 1988, the 1956 Melbourne Olympics, Bob Hawke’s prime ministership and the historic Mabo decision in 1992. The event that has made us most disappointed in our country is our treatment of offshore asylum seekers (8%). “As we approach Australia Day 2018, it is also striking that Indigenous issues such as the Apology, the Mabo decision and the 1967 Aboriginal referendum continue to resonate in our collective memory (mentioned by 24%) as do immigration-related events such as the refugee crisis and offshore detention centres, mentioned by 14% of participants,” Social Research Centre chief executive Darren Pennay said. There were also differences in certain states: the Port Arthur massacre was most frequently mentioned by Tasmanians (32%), the election of Donald Trump only made the top 10 in the ACT, the moon landing and Princess Diana's death was mentioned more by South Australians and the Black Saturday Bushfires were more likely to be mentioned by people in Victoria (where they took place).

