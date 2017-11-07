The PNG Supreme Court Will Not Allow Food And Water Into Manus Detention Centre

Share On more Share On more

Papua New Guinea's Supreme Court will not issue an injunction to restore food, water and power to an Australian-run detention centre which hundreds of refugees and asylum seekers are refusing to leave.

PNG's chief justice Sir Salamo Injia found that while the applicant, Iranian refugee Behrouz Boochani, may have had his human rights breached, damages rather than an injunction would be a suitable remedy. In doing so he rejected the application to restore basic services to the centre, which closed permanently a week ago.

Boochani's lawyers will appeal the ruling as early as Wednesday, a statement from the Refugee Action Coalition said on Tuesday afternoon.

"The decision of the PNG Supreme Court decision does not alter the inhumanity of the siege on Manus Island, nor alter the role of the Australian government," the coalition's spokesperson Ian Rintoul said.

"This is a desperate situation on the brink of a catastrophe."



More than 600 detainees are refusing to leave the centre, as they fear for their safety in the main town of Lorengau, where they will be relocated.

The men are awaiting resettlement elsewhere in PNG or in a third country.

Some of the men have told BuzzFeed News they are running out of food and water.