Straight People Living In Major Cities Can't Stop Giving Each Other Gonorrhoea

"Urban heterosexuals" have driven a 63% rise in gonorrhoea diagnoses, the latest figures on Australians' sexual health show.

Bacteria Neisseria gonorrhoeae or Neisseria meningitidis, gonococcus and meningococcus, 3D illustration. Bacteria which cause gonorrhoeae.

There were 23,887 new diagnoses of gonorrhoea - three-quarters of them in men - in 2016, an annual report from the Kirby Institute in Sydney released today found.

Gonorrhoea had been uncommon in "urban heterosexuals" but rates in this population had risen rapidly over the past five years, the institute's Rebecca Guy said in a statement.

"The reasons for the rise in gonorrhoea among young heterosexual people living in major cities is not fully understood and likely to be quite complex," Guy said.

"In women living in urban centres, the increase [over the past five years] was 126%."



The largest increases in gonorrhoea infections were in men aged between 25 and 29 and women aged between 20 and 24 saw the largest increase in gonorrhoea infections, the report found.

Guy stressed that the gonorrhoea was asymptomatic.