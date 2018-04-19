Read These Allegations Before Deciding Whether Women Being Groped On Trains Is "Straight Up Fantasy"

"Men don't grope on Australian trains," Australian writer Claire Lehmann tweeted on Tuesday in response to an article about a new map in which women can pinpoint locations where they experienced sexual harassment. "This is just straight up fantasy." Australian women swiftly responded with experiences of sexual harassment and assault.

In the year to October 2017 there were 350 sexual offences reported on public transport in Victoria — up from 249 the previous year. In the past month alone, NSW police have investigated multiple claims of sexual assaults on public transport.

On March 27, a 49-year-old man was charged over an alleged act of an indecency towards a 13-year-old girl at Town Hall Railway station. He was also charged with intimidation and common assault after he allegedly threatened staff at the station, police said. Two days earlier, a man was charged over the alleged indecent assault of a 12-year-old girl when she was travelling on a train to Parramatta. A fortnight ago, a 57-year-old man was charged with nine offences after he allegedly exposed himself to a 19-year-old man on a train and then allegedly indecently assaulted a woman. Last month South Australian police released images and video footage of two men who police said allegedly indecently assaulted an 18-year-old woman before assaulting a second passenger. Figures obtained by Seven West Media under freedom of information law showed in 2015 to 2016 there were 334 reported assaults across Perth's transport network, but the data doesn't show how many of the incidents were sexual in nature. Many of the women who have shared their experiences of harassment and assault on Twitter have faced incredulity. Columnist Miranda Devine tweeted about "attention-seeking wannabe mee-too [sic] fantasists" and Channel 7 reporter Robert Ovadia tweeted that women could be "dickheads" too, and complained that men were punished for sexual assault but women lied about pregnancies, entered relationships with higher earning men and "flashed a pretty smile to get a free drink".

