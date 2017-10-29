Queenslanders Are Heading To The Polls Next Month

The announcement was interrupted by anti-Adani protestors.

Queensland premier Annastacia Palaszczuk has announced the state's election will be held on November 25.

"I am calling this election to give business and industry in our great state the certainty they need as we approach 2018," Palaszczuk said on Sunday afternoon. Health and education would be at the centre of her election campaign, she said. The premier's announcement was interrupted by protestors brandishing a "#StopAdani" flag.

An Adani mine protestor has approached @AnnastaciaMP on stage as she announces the election date MORE:… https://t.co/YlcDdhkDw3

Palaszczuk's government has supported the proposed Carmichael mine in central Queensland which would be partly funded via a $1 billion loan from the Northern Australia Infrastructure Facility to Indian multinational Adani. The protestors were swiftly hauled off the stage.

Queensland Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk will be greeted by #Adani protesters when she arrives at Government House… https://t.co/hDh8vxXKCL

Palaszczuk dropped in to see her nanna en route to the election announcement - because today is Grandparents Day.

As promised on Friday, I’ve dropped in to visit my Nanna - she’s very important to me! Happy Grandparent’s Day to a… https://t.co/0OWly76dOf

But One Nation senator Pauline Hanson claims the premier "cancelled" on her grandmother.

Seems a cowardly Anna Palaszczuk decided to wait until I was out of the country to cancel on her grandma & call a snap election-PH #qldpol

Palaszczuk directed her party to disendorse the member for Pumicestone, Rick Williams, on Friday over a complaint that he threatened a local constituent.

She said yesterday this had influenced her decision to call an election. Next month's election will be the first since 1986 that will increase the size of the parliament, with four more seats bringing the new total to 93. It will also be the last poll before fixed date elections.

