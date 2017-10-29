 back to top
Queenslanders Are Heading To The Polls Next Month

The announcement was interrupted by anti-Adani protestors.

Gina Rushton
Queensland premier Annastacia Palaszczuk has announced the state's election will be held on November 25.

Annastacia Palaszczuk
Glenn Hunt / Getty Images

Annastacia Palaszczuk

"I am calling this election to give business and industry in our great state the certainty they need as we approach 2018," Palaszczuk said on Sunday afternoon.

Health and education would be at the centre of her election campaign, she said.

The premier's announcement was interrupted by protestors brandishing a "#StopAdani" flag.

Palaszczuk's government has supported the proposed Carmichael mine in central Queensland which would be partly funded via a $1 billion loan from the Northern Australia Infrastructure Facility to Indian multinational Adani.

The protestors were swiftly hauled off the stage.

Palaszczuk dropped in to see her nanna en route to the election announcement - because today is Grandparents Day.

But One Nation senator Pauline Hanson claims the premier "cancelled" on her grandmother.

Palaszczuk directed her party to disendorse the member for Pumicestone, Rick Williams, on Friday over a complaint that he threatened a local constituent.

She said yesterday this had influenced her decision to call an election.

Next month's election will be the first since 1986 that will increase the size of the parliament, with four more seats bringing the new total to 93.

It will also be the last poll before fixed date elections.

Gina Rushton is a breaking news reporter for BuzzFeed News and is based in Sydney.

Contact Gina Rushton at gina.rushton@buzzfeed.com.

Got a confidential tip? Submit it here.

