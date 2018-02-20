Pro-Choice Volunteers Are Countering Religious Picketers With Chocolate And Chaperones In Queensland

Share On more Share On more

On February 14, anti-abortion religious picketers across the world kicked off "40 Days For Life", an annual tradition in which they pray, protest and approach patients outside abortion clinics on every day of Lent until Easter Sunday.



Every day since Valentine's Day last week picketers have gathered outside a Marie Stopes abortion clinic in Bowen Hills, Brisbane. The clinic's nurse manager Jackie Bunt said there were so far fewer protestors than last year, when a large group stayed back until 9:00pm each night.

"This time on the first day they were going beyond their boundaries onto the clinic's property and putting their flyers under the car windscreen wipers of patients' support people," Bunt told BuzzFeed News.

"They're mostly praying with their rosaries."



Bunt said sometimes patients came in "in tears" after interactions with the protestors.

"Luckily this time they've handed the pamphlets to strong women and it has been water off a duck's back because we've warned patients ahead of the appointment that [the picketers] are out there."

Volunteers from Pro Choice Queensland wearing purple ribbons have also been outside the clinic for the past six days.

They have been escorting women into and out of the clinic and have collected snacks and chocolate to be distributed to patients and staff.

Abortion is still a crime in Queensland and is lawful only to "prevent serious danger to the woman's physical or mental health". There are no safe access zones meaning protests do not have to happen a certain distance from abortion clinics.

