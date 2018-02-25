Politicians Are Trying To Make Sure Staff Are Safe From Sexual Harassment

Prime minister Malcolm Turnbull announced a ban on ministers having sexual relations with their staff earlier this month, in response to the revelations that deputy prime minister Barnaby Joyce not only had an affair with his much younger former employee, but that she was expecting his fifth child.

Turnbull said he had no interest in prying into people's personal or private affairs but that the situation has raised "some very serious issues" about the culture of parliament. He said that the ministerial standards were out of date and needed to be updated.



The discussion about consenting adult relationships has moved to one about preventing sexual harassment in parliament.



Plibersek today revealed the Department of Finance had drafted a sexual harassment policy after Labor senator Don Farrell wrote to finance minister Mathias Cormann asking the government to make sure policies protected political staff.



Until Friday, the Members of Parliament Staff workplace bullying and harassment policy hadn't been updated since September 2015.

In this copy of the draft policy, obtained by BuzzFeed News, there is now a new section specifically about sexual harassment which specifies: "A single incident is enough to constitute sexual harassment unlike workplace bullying."