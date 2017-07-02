Sections

Police Searching For Men Who Left Female Friend To Die At The Scene Of A Crash

The men allegedly fled after pulling her from the wreckage and leaving her on a footpath.

Posted on
Gina Rushton
Gina Rushton
BuzzFeed News Reporter, Australia

Police have released CCTV footage in an effort to find three young men who allegedly fled the scene of a car crash in Sydney's west on Saturday, leaving a female passenger to die on the side of the road.

Tap to play GIF Tap to play GIF
NSW police

The four friends, who police said were aged between 25 and 35, were in a station wagon that crashed into a concrete traffic island and then a power pole in Chester Hill in the early hours of Saturday.

The three men allegedly fled after pulling the female passenger from the wreckage and leaving her on a footpath to die.

“For these three young males to be involved in this crash, to pull this young woman out of the car and then leave her to die by the side of the road is certainly a very significant factor in this very sad and tragic event,” chief inspector Philip Brooks said on Saturday.

Police released CCTV footage of a man they said could assist with the investigation.

NSW Police

Police also appealed to the public to help identify the woman who died at the scene.

She is described as being of Asian appearance, about 25 to 35 years of age with long brown hair and of medium build.

She was wearing black work boots, grey tracksuit pants, a black undershirt and a grey hooded zip-up jumper.

Anyone with information should contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.

Gina Rushton is a breaking news reporter for BuzzFeed News and is based in Sydney.

Contact Gina Rushton at gina.rushton@buzzfeed.com.

Got a confidential tip? Submit it here.

