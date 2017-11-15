 back to top
People Are Annoyed With This Newspaper’s Ridiculous Front Page The Day After Australia Said YES To Marriage Equality

"Not sure Al Bundy represents the struggle by gay and lesbian people for equality after years of repression but hey."

Gina Rushton
BuzzFeed News Reporter, Australia


Many Australians have spent the past 24 hours celebrating after the results of a national survey found in favour of legalising same-sex marriage in Australia.

People celebrate after watching the same-sex marriage vote result announcement during a picnic held in Sydney.
Every capital city tabloid, as well as the only national broadsheet, feature colourful front pages with images of Australia's LGBTQ population celebrating the historic moment.

Most included rainbows, couples who may soon marry embracing, people dancing in the streets and the word: YES.

Good morning, here is today's front page. One for the history books.
The Age @theage

Good morning, here is today's front page. One for the history books.

All but one.

Sydney's tabloid newspaper The Daily Telegraph did not have pictures of Australians celebrating, or any Australians at all.

Instead, it featured a picture of American sitcom Married With Children's protagonist Al Bundy lying on the couch with the words "NOW WE CAN ALL SHARE THE JOY".

Front page of The Daily Telegraph
Christopher Dore @wrongdorey

Front page of The Daily Telegraph

The series ran from 1986 to 1997.

The Daily Telegraph did use a "YES" but it was reserved for the back page of the sports section to applaud Australia's soccer team, the Socceroos, who won against Honduras in the world cup qualifier last night.

Thursday's @telegraph_sport back page. That's a big #YES from us for the Socceroos #AUSvHON
Adam Mobbs @AdamMobbs

Thursday's @telegraph_sport back page. That's a big #YES from us for the Socceroos #AUSvHON

People were unimpressed.

The @dailytelegraph were the only News Corp paper to decide to dump on the happiest day of the year for many Austra… https://t.co/YqVIJLi0iL
Matt Bevan 🎙 @MatthewBevan

The @dailytelegraph were the only News Corp paper to decide to dump on the happiest day of the year for many Austra… https://t.co/YqVIJLi0iL

Owning the libs is a new genre in Australia and so far we’ve seen a married couple say they’re going to get divorce… https://t.co/ts2EJiS9sV
elle hardy @ellehardytweets

Owning the libs is a new genre in Australia and so far we’ve seen a married couple say they’re going to get divorce… https://t.co/ts2EJiS9sV

This is some bleak shit from the Daily Telegraph
Alice Workman @workmanalice

This is some bleak shit from the Daily Telegraph

Not sure Al Bundy represents the struggle by gay and lesbian people for equality after years of repression but hey.... #auspol
PatriciaKarvelas @PatsKarvelas

Not sure Al Bundy represents the struggle by gay and lesbian people for equality after years of repression but hey.... #auspol

It's worth remembering that in the early years of Murdoch's ownership of Fox in the US, Married With Children kept them afloat.
David Smith @dtsmith_sydney

It's worth remembering that in the early years of Murdoch's ownership of Fox in the US, Married With Children kept them afloat.

Beyond bad. These two pages of @dailytelegraph beggar belief. Celebrate sport but vilify a national milestone suppo… https://t.co/YnE59BTYz2
Kate McClymont @Kate_McClymont

Beyond bad. These two pages of @dailytelegraph beggar belief. Celebrate sport but vilify a national milestone suppo… https://t.co/YnE59BTYz2

The Telegraph’s front page displaying all the trenchant wit of a suicidal 1970s comic playing an empty RSL in 1996
Ben Pobjie @benpobjie

The Telegraph’s front page displaying all the trenchant wit of a suicidal 1970s comic playing an empty RSL in 1996

I want to be upset by the Daily Tele’s cover but just quickly - what the fuck is a “newspaper”?
mat whitehead @matwhi

I want to be upset by the Daily Tele’s cover but just quickly - what the fuck is a “newspaper”?

I’m not retweeting today’s cover page of the Daily Tele because it’s too nasty, prejudiced, horrible. But I hope m… https://t.co/igpC0KVpXY
Lesley Russell Wolpe @LRussellWolpe

I’m not retweeting today’s cover page of the Daily Tele because it’s too nasty, prejudiced, horrible. But I hope m… https://t.co/igpC0KVpXY

🌎 Tim Beshara 🌍 🌎 @Tim_Beshara

Others were less surprised as Australian states and territories recorded a majority "yes" vote but the lowest was in New South Wales (at 57.8%) where The Daily Telegraph resides.

Daily Tele front page unsurprising. Their heartland is western Sydney w a big no vote.
Brigid Delaney @BrigidWD

Daily Tele front page unsurprising. Their heartland is western Sydney w a big no vote.

Here is how other newspapers covered the news.

TOMORROW’S FRONT PAGE PAYS TRIBUTE TO TODAY’S HISTORIC RESULT
The NT News @TheNTNews

TOMORROW’S FRONT PAGE PAYS TRIBUTE TO TODAY’S HISTORIC RESULT

Today's historic front page
Andrew Brown @AndrewBrownAU

Today's historic front page

Our front page today. https://t.co/amEAm3qH4l
The Australian @australian

Our front page today. https://t.co/amEAm3qH4l

The @couriermail wins today's front pages
Vida Scott @vidiva

The @couriermail wins today's front pages

History. Tomorrow's @smh front page.
Latika M Bourke @latikambourke

History. Tomorrow's @smh front page.

Tomorrow's @theheraldsun 1st edition front page tonight #auspol
damon johnston @damonheraldsun

Tomorrow's @theheraldsun 1st edition front page tonight #auspol

Today's @theTiser front page #marriagequality #SSm #PostalSurvey #SAParli #Auspol #FrontPagesToday
Greg Barila @GregBarila

Today's @theTiser front page #marriagequality #SSm #PostalSurvey #SAParli #Auspol #FrontPagesToday

