Pelvic Mesh Implants Cost These Women Their Happiness And Health. How Much Compensation Will They Get?

The hundreds of women living with pain and complications after they were fitted with transvaginal mesh devices rejoiced last year when they won a seven-year landmark class action case against Ethicon, a subsidiary of Johnson & Johnson.



A judge found the manufacturer had acted negligently and so more than 1,350 of the class action members should be compensated, a decision which Ethicon could still technically appeal.

Otherwise, it will soon have to pay up. Members of the class action say the dollar figure would need to be astronomical to come close to covering what they have spent treating the adverse effects of the urogynaecological meshes, which are offered as a treatment option for pelvic organ prolapse or urinary incontinence.

Justine Watson says there is "no amount" of money that could undo the years of physical pain and mental anguish she has suffered since she was implanted with an Ethicon product in 2010.



"If it was in the tens of millions it might go some of the way to making me feel like I'd been seen, heard and there was a modicum of justice," the 49-year-old told BuzzFeed News.

The average mesh settlement in the United States is less than AUD$90,000. Watson says she has spent more than $100,000 just in medical expenses, plus "10 years at $100,000 is a million bucks" in lost income as a counsellor and psychotherapist.

"I've had to borrow from friends and use my very meagre inheritance from my mum's estate," she said. "I'm not going to be able to give my children anything."

Watson had tried to kill herself by the time she found out what was causing her physical symptoms in 2017. Within two months she, like many women in Australia and New Zealand, travelled to the United States to see Missouri obstetrician-gynaecologist Dionysios Veronikis, desperate for a mesh implant removal.

"I just went, 'Right if I’m going to survive after my suicide attempt, well I’m going to take the best option humanly possible and let's see if that works'," she said. "The beauty of America is you can sign a Do Not Resuscitate [order] and I was like, 'Well if you can't get every single piece of this thing out of me then I'm not going to get well again'."

Watson has regained some quality of life but still has ongoing medical conditions.