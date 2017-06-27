"No Religion" Is Now Australia's Number One Religion

Worshippers gather for The Stations of the Cross as part of Good Friday Easter services at St Mary's Cathedral in Sydney.

Australia remains a fairly religious country, with 60% of people reporting a religious affiliation.

In 1966 only 0.8% of Australians ticked the box for "No religion", which includes atheists, secularists and agnostics.

The proportion of people reporting no religion increased to 30.1% in 2016 – up from 22% five years ago, and nearly double the 16% reported in 2001.

Those aged from 18 to 34 were most likely to report not having a religion (39%) than other age groups. Those aged 65 years and over were more likely to report a religious affiliation.



Christianity is still the most common religion (52% of Australians identified as any of the Christian denominations) but has been declining in popularity in Australia for the past 50 years – in 1966, 88% of Australians identified as Christian and by 1991 it was 74%.

Catholicism is the largest Christian grouping, accounting for almost a quarter (22.6%) of the Australian population.