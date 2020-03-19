Australia And New Zealand Might Create A Travel Bubble During The Coronavirus Pandemic

Australia and New Zealand are considering creating a travel bubble by opening up borders just to each other before allowing broader international travel, as COVID-19 case numbers in the two countries continue to plateau.

Australian prime minister Scott Morrison said on Tuesday afternoon that he "swapped notes" with New Zealand prime minister Jacinda Ardern when she dialled in via video-link to a meeting of Australia's national cabinet — comprised of the prime minister and state and territory leaders — earlier that day.



"The [New Zealand] prime minister and I have been now for several weeks been talking about a safe travel zone between Australia and New Zealand," Morrison said on Tuesday afternoon. "It is still some time away [but] it is important to flag it because it is part of the road back."