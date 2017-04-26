Man Charged With Grievous Bodily Harm After Young Woman Suffers Life Threatening Burns

Share On more Share On more

Share On more Share On more

A Tasmanian woman remains in a critical condition with burns to more than half of her body after an alleged assault by her boyfriend.

Police arrived at the home on Corranga Drive in Chigwell, north of Hobart, on Monday night to find a backyard shed engulfed in flames.

The 20-year-old woman was flown to Melbourne's Alfred Hospital and her 34-year-old boyfriend was charged with causing grievous bodily harm and three counts of assault.

"The dispute is being treated as a family violence incident, although there are no current family violence orders restricting the man and woman from being together," police said.

The man also suffered burns to his body and is undergoing treatment at the Royal Hobart Hospital under police guard.



“[The woman] is in a very critical condition," Glenorchy detective inspector Craig Joel told reporters on Wednesday. "It’s very sad. I would say that her condition is grave and we are holding out the most hope for her. Our priorities are to find out what happened to this young woman."