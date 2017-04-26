Sections

  1. Animals
  2. Audio
  3. Big Stories
  4. Books
  5. Business
  6. Buzz
  7. Celebrity
  8. Community
  9. DIY
  10. Entertainment
  11. Food
  12. Geeky
  13. Health
  14. LGBT
  15. Life
  16. Music
  17. Parents
  18. Podcasts
  19. Politics
  20. Reader
  21. Rewind
  22. Science
  23. Sports
  24. Style
  25. Tech
  26. Travel
  27. Weddings
  28. World

Man Charged With Grievous Bodily Harm After Young Woman Suffers Life Threatening Burns

She has burns to more than half of her body.

Posted on
Gina Rushton
Gina Rushton
BuzzFeed News Reporter, Australia

A Tasmanian woman remains in a critical condition with burns to more than half of her body after an alleged assault by her boyfriend.

Julian Smith / AAPIMAGE

Police arrived at the home on Corranga Drive in Chigwell, north of Hobart, on Monday night to find a backyard shed engulfed in flames.

The 20-year-old woman was flown to Melbourne's Alfred Hospital and her 34-year-old boyfriend was charged with causing grievous bodily harm and three counts of assault.

"The dispute is being treated as a family violence incident, although there are no current family violence orders restricting the man and woman from being together," police said.

The man also suffered burns to his body and is undergoing treatment at the Royal Hobart Hospital under police guard.

“[The woman] is in a very critical condition," Glenorchy detective inspector Craig Joel told reporters on Wednesday. "It’s very sad. I would say that her condition is grave and we are holding out the most hope for her. Our priorities are to find out what happened to this young woman."

Ymgerman / Getty Images

If you or someone you know is experiencing violence and need help or support, there are national and state-based agencies that can assist you 24 hours a day, seven days a week. Call 1800 RESPECT (1800 737 732).

Gina Rushton is a breaking news reporter for BuzzFeed News and is based in Sydney.

Contact Gina Rushton at gina.rushton@buzzfeed.com.

Got a confidential tip? Submit it here.

Promoted by
Promoted by

Connect With AUNews