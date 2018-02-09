Here's Everything You Need To Know About The Abortion Provision Snafu In Tasmania

The procedure was decriminalised in Tasmania in 2013 but now its accessibility, particularly for poorer women, is being debated by state and federal politicians on both sides of the political spectrum, drawing in the federal health minister, as well as the prime minister.



On Wednesday, a motion calling on the federal government to provide funding for services where state governments fail to, passed through the Senate, sponsored by Greens senator Janet Rice and co-sponsored by two Tasmanian Labor senators.

The Senate called on the federal government to ensure safe, surgical abortions were available in public hospitals across Australia in response to the situation in Tasmania.

Here's everything you need to know.

First things first, how did this all begin?

Dr. Paul Hyland decided not to renew his lease this year and closed the Specialist Gynaecology Centre in Hobart which had been the main provider of surgical abortion in the state for the past 17 years.

"In the year 2000 when we set up shop there were 25 to 30 surgical terminations of pregnancy a week," Hyland told BuzzFeed News. "When Tasmania got medical terminations, that went into rapid decline. We'd be running at a loss if we kept going for the handful of surgical patients we get every week."

Why did he do that?



Hyland said it was due to the increased demand for medical terminations over surgery, as well as the hefty costs associated with running a clinic, which is also why he shut his Launceston clinic in May 2016.

Hyland runs The Tabbot Foundation – named after former prime minister Tony Abbott – a postal medical abortion service which makes the process more accessible for women in Australia.

What is a medical termination?

Medical abortions are used to terminate early pregnancies within the first nine weeks of gestation, after which most clinics will recommend a surgical abortion.

It involves taking two different medications: Mifepristone (RU486) and Misoprostol.

Mifepristone is an antiprogesterone. Progesterone is necessary to maintain pregnancy in the early stages, so the pill essentially causes the pregnancy to fail.



The second medication, Misoprostol, is taken 36 to 48 hours later and causes the uterus to squeeze down and expel its contents.

Aren't there women in Tasmania who need abortions after nine weeks gestation?

Yes, and so they need a surgical option.

"If you are a regional woman in Tasmania it is often difficult for you to even get to the point where you're sure you're pregnant, because you might be worried about confidentiality in a small town," the state's shadow health minister Michelle O'Byrne told BuzzFeed News.

"You're also unlikely to have pharmacists that would prescribe the morning-after pill let alone RU486."

What is the government doing to help women access this medical service?

Earlier this month a spokesperson from Tasmania's Department of Health told BuzzFeed News the government was "investigating options regarding the provision of surgical terminations" after the state's main surgical abortion provider shut up shop in December.



It seems the options have been investigated and health minister Michael Ferguson told BuzzFeed News last week that "surgical abortion services have been restored in Tasmania".

"The situation is now exactly the same as it was prior to the recent closure," he said in the statement.

But Hyland is not reopening his doors, so it is unclear where the services were "restored". The health minister and his department were unable to provide any indication of where exactly these terminations will now been provided.

So what are the current options available to women in Tasmania?