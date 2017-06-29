Sections

  1. Animals
  2. Audio
  3. Books
  4. Business
  5. Buzz
  6. Celebrity
  7. Community
  8. Entertainment
  9. Food
  10. Geeky
  11. Health
  12. Investigations
  13. LGBT
  14. Life
  15. Music
  16. Nifty
  17. Parents
  18. Podcasts
  19. Puzzles
  20. Politics
  21. Reader
  22. Rewind
  23. Science
  24. Sports
  25. Style
  26. Tech
  27. Travel
  28. Weddings
  29. World

Australia's Highest Ranking Catholic Is Facing Sex Abuse Charges

"Cardinal Pell is facing multiple charges in respect of historic sexual offences."

Posted on
Gina Rushton
Gina Rushton
BuzzFeed News Reporter, Australia

The third most senior Catholic at the Vatican has been charged with multiple counts of historical sexual assault offences.

Vincenzo Pinto / AFP / Getty Images

Cardinal George Pell, Australia's highest-ranking Catholic official, was charged on summons over multiple charges and is due to face Melbourne Magistrates Court on July 18, Victoria police confirmed on Thursday morning.

"Cardinal Pell is facing multiple charges in respect of historic sexual offences," Victoria police deputy commissioner Shane Patton police said.

"There are multiple complainants relating to those charges."

Pell, 76, is responsible for the Vatican's finances.

He was a priest in Ballarat before becoming Archbishop of Melbourne in 1996 and then being appointed as a Cardinal in 2001.

In February 2016 it was revealed that Victoria police were investigating Pell over historic sexual assault allegations.

Three Victorian detectives flew to Rome last year to conduct a voluntary interview with Pell over alleged sexual assaults in Ballarat between 1976 and 1980 and in East Melbourne between 1996 and 2001.

"It is important to note that none of the allegations that have been made against Cardinal Pell have obviously been tested in any court yet," police said on Thursday.

Pell has repeatedly denied all allegations.

"The allegations are untrue, I deny them absolutely," he said in July.

Australia does not have an extradition treaty with the Vatican, even though it does with Italy.

Gina Rushton is a breaking news reporter for BuzzFeed News and is based in Sydney.

Contact Gina Rushton at gina.rushton@buzzfeed.com.

Got a confidential tip? Submit it here.

Get the BuzzFeed App Get the BuzzFeed App