Australia's Highest Ranking Catholic Is Facing Sex Abuse Charges

The third most senior Catholic at the Vatican has been charged with multiple counts of historical sexual assault offences.

Cardinal George Pell, Australia's highest-ranking Catholic official, was charged on summons over multiple charges and is due to face Melbourne Magistrates Court on July 18, Victoria police confirmed on Thursday morning.

"Cardinal Pell is facing multiple charges in respect of historic sexual offences," Victoria police deputy commissioner Shane Patton police said.

"There are multiple complainants relating to those charges."

Pell, 76, is responsible for the Vatican's finances.

He was a priest in Ballarat before becoming Archbishop of Melbourne in 1996 and then being appointed as a Cardinal in 2001.

In February 2016 it was revealed that Victoria police were investigating Pell over historic sexual assault allegations.

Three Victorian detectives flew to Rome last year to conduct a voluntary interview with Pell over alleged sexual assaults in Ballarat between 1976 and 1980 and in East Melbourne between 1996 and 2001.



"It is important to note that none of the allegations that have been made against Cardinal Pell have obviously been tested in any court yet," police said on Thursday.

Pell has repeatedly denied all allegations.

"The allegations are untrue, I deny them absolutely," he said in July.

Australia does not have an extradition treaty with the Vatican, even though it does with Italy.