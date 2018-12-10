A Fortnite Player Has Been Charged With Assault After The Alleged Incident Was Broadcast Live

Officers from Camden Police Area Command were contacted after a witness reported the alleged assault, which was streamed on Sunday night.



In various screen recordings of the alleged incident posted online by other Twitch streamers, the man is shown repeatedly shouting at his partner, who asks him to stop playing the game. The camera does not capture the alleged assault but a slapping sound can be heard.

“Don’t hit me in the face,” the woman can be heard yelling.

“Do you hear that, all you people there? He just hit me in the face."



A woman and child can be heard sobbing.

Police attended the home in Oran Park and arrested the 26-year-old man just before midnight.



He was taken to Narellan Police Station and charged with common assault.

Two girls, aged three and 20 months, were at home at the time, police said.

"While the woman was not seriously injured she was distressed and shaken by the incident," police said in a statement.



An apprehended violence order has been served and the man was granted conditional bail. He will appear in Camden Local Court on Thursday.

The man's Twitch and Twitter accounts have been deactivated.

