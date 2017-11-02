Former One Nation Adviser Sean Black Will Stand Trial On A Rape Charge

Share On more Share On more

Sean Black, the one-time adviser to former One Nation senator Malcolm Roberts, has been committed to stand trial for rape.



One Nation staffer Sean Black exits the police watch house in Brisbane, Wednesday, May 24, 2017.

Black was charged with rape and six counts of assault on May 24, but the rape charge was only made public today for legal reasons.

Black remained on Roberts' staff for five months after the charges were filed.



He has now been committed to stand trial in the Brisbane District Court.

In May a spokesperson for One Nation leader Pauline Hanson said: "Mr Black is entitled to the presumption of innocence."

Black, who has worked as a real estate agent and Logan City councillor, was at a media event with Roberts as recently as Saturday, in Ipswich.