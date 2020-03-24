A Medical Supplier Refused To Fill A Face Mask Order From An Abortion Provider Because They're For "Health Professionals"

Australia's largest abortion provider says its supply of face masks and hand sanitiser for carrying out surgical abortions will only last two more weeks after a number of orders from private personal protective equipment (PPE) providers were cancelled or refused in the coronavirus pandemic.

In one instance, a private company cancelled an order from Marie Stopes Australia (MSA) on the basis it was reserving supplies for "health professionals".

The Australian government has also refused to supply MSA with PPE and instead suggested the organisation go to Chemist Warehouse to try and source masks.

MSA delivers around 50,000 sexual and reproductive health services annually, including abortions, vasectomies and appointments where people can access contraception. The organisation has tried for five weeks to order essential PPE.

"Many PPE suppliers do not consider abortion to be healthcare," the organisation's chief executive Jamal Hakim told BuzzFeed News on Tuesday.

"Today a large supplier has cancelled our paid and outstanding order and told us that other healthcare professionals are a greater priority. Over the past month, private suppliers have either refused to take orders or cancelled orders from MSA."



The health department's National Medical Stockpile, a reserve of medical equipment held in secret locations across the country, told MSA on Friday the supplies were being prioritised for public hospitals, GP practices and community pharmacies.



Instead, the department suggested, MSA could go to pharmacy chain Chemist Warehouse, Baxter Healthcare or Aspen Medical.



Hakim said that public hospitals are referring patients directly to MSA clinics. "We cannot provide healthcare unless we have access to PPE," he said.