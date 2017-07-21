A Man Has Been Sentenced To Three Years In Jail Over The Death Of An Aboriginal Teen

Share On more Share On more

A man who fatally ran over teenager Elijah Doughty last year in Kalgoorlie, Western Australia, has been found not guilty of manslaughter.

However, he was found guilty of the lesser charge of dangerous driving occasioning death and has been sentenced to a maximum of three years imprisonment.

A Western Australian Supreme Court jury deliberated for six hours before delivering its verdicts on the 56-year-old man, whose identity has been suppressed by the court.

The man admitted he was driving dangerously when he chased the 14-year-old Aboriginal boy down a track at an estimated speed of 67km/h, but denied he was criminally negligent.

He chased Doughty through scrub after he spotted the teen riding a motorbike that he claimed had been stolen from his house the previous day.

