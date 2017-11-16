Cory Bernardi Dragged White Ribbon For Supporting Safe And Accessible Abortion

Share On more Share On more

Australian Conservatives senator Cory Bernardi today introduced a motion against anti-domestic violence organisation White Ribbon because it supports reproductive rights.

Bernardi introduced the motion, which opposed the organisation for a statement which supports safe and publicly available abortions, at 12:30pm on Thursday.



It was voted down 31 to 41 but garnered the support of finance minister Mathias Cormann.

In February, White Ribbon released a statement which called for the decriminalisation of abortion across Australia and for public provision of abortion through hospitals.

It supported independent Cairns MP Rob Pyne's push to decriminalise abortion in Queensland.

A White Ribbon spokesperson told BuzzFeed News it needed to restate its position based on "recent public comments", whether "from misunderstandings or misrepresentation".

"Contrary to some of the views said in Parliament today, the real position of White Ribbon is solidarity with the basic right of women to control their own reproductive health, through nationally uniform laws and protecting human rights," the spokesperson said.

"White Ribbon Australia supports the autonomy of women to make their own choices about their basic right to health care, including contraception and abortion."

"We support the decriminalisation of abortion and nationally consistent access to safe and legal abortion and support for women throughout the process and afterwards."

The spokesperson also said White Ribbon sought to prevent reproductive coercion, "which is an aspect of men’s violence against women".