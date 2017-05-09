Celebrity Chef George Calombaris Has Been Charged With Assault

Masterchef judge George Calombaris has been charged with common assault after he allegedly shoved a teenager at the A-League grand final in Sydney on Sunday night. Scott Barbour / Getty Images ID: 11045223

Video footage from after the match showed the TV personality, who is a Melbourne Victory fan, reacting to spectators at Allianz Stadium after Sydney FC’s penalty shootout win.

Calombaris, 38, can be then be seen storming towards the stand.



In a statement released on Monday, Calombaris said he was “really disappointed” over the incident.

“While I am not proud of my reaction to the situation, I was offended by a spectator yelling out abusive and derogatory comments about my family,” he said.

“I have spoken to Melbourne Victory FC and Football Federation Australia today to report the situation and I’m truly sorry that this has happened.”

Scott Barbour / Getty Images ID: 11045309



NSW police confirmed a 38-year-old man had today been charged following an alleged assault at a sports stadium at Moore Park.



“About 8:50pm on Sunday, a 19-year-old man was allegedly assaulted by a 38-year-old man after a football game,” police said in a statement.

Police then served the man a court attendance notice.

He was charged with common assault and is expected to appear at Downing Centre Local Court on June 29.