Jury In Alleged Gang-Rape Trial Told To Consider Evidence "Without Emotion Or Sympathy"

The Crown prosecutor has asked the jury in an alleged gang-rape trial to review evidence "dispassionately and without emotion or sympathy".

Four men – Christian Dickens, 22, Aaron Jensen, 23, and two 21-year-olds, who were underage at the time and therefore cannot be named – are accused of attacking a girl who was 15 at a house party in 2012 in the Blue Mountains, west of Sydney.



The girl went to police with her allegations in 2013, but did not make a formal statement until 2015, after which the accused were all charged with at least one count of aggravated sexual assault in company.

In her closing address, Crown prosecutor Belinda Baker asked the jury at Sydney's Downing Centre District Court to consider whether she had successfully proved each of the 13 indictments "beyond reasonable doubt".

"As you look at these four young men, you may feel some sympathy towards them... [and] towards the complainant, which the Crown alleges has been subjected to a number of sexual assaults at the hands of the accused," Baker said.

"Look at the evidence dispassionately and without emotion or sympathy."

Baker recapped the alleged victim's evidence.

The alleged victim said she remembered waking in a dark room to find herself drenched in water while one of the unnamed boys – who is charged with seven counts of aggravated sexual assault in company, as well as resisting arrest – was having sex with her.

Jensen then allegedly joined the boy to assault the girl while she begged them to stop, the court has been told.

"[The alleged victim] said it was painful, it was hurting, it was sore," Baker reminded the jury on Friday.



"She said that she told them to get out and stop. She said that her voice was slurred and it wasn't very loud but that she knew they heard her because they told her she loved it."

They allegedly digitally penetrated her vagina and anus which was "painful," Baker said.

"They told her she was a lad lover and that she wanted it."

It is then alleged Dickens, who is charged with two counts of aggravated sexual assault in company, tried to get the girl to perform a sex act on him while the second unnamed boy tried to force her into oral sex, Baker said.

The girl has alleged she was still in the room with Jensen when police officers knocked on the door of the house, and Jensen covered her mouth and she was too weak to call out, so the alleged sexual assaults continued, Baker told the court. The alleged victim has said she eventually pushed Jensen and the first unnamed boy off her, and they left the room.