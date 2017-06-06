Australian Nurse Kirsty Boden Died Trying To Help Others In The London Bridge Terrorist Attack

"As she ran towards danger, in an effort to help people on the bridge, Kirsty sadly lost her life," her family said in a statement.

The 28-year-old South Australian, who had been living and working in the UK, died while trying to help others who had been injured after three men rammed a van into pedestrians on London Bridge and went on a stabbing spree at nearby Borough Market. “Kirsty was loved and adored by her family, friends and boyfriend. She was the most outgoing, kind and generous person who loved to help people. Helping people was what she loved to do in her job as a nurse and in her daily life," her family said in a statement. “As she ran towards danger, in an effort to help people on the bridge, Kirsty sadly lost her life."

They added: "We are so proud of Kirsty’s brave actions which demonstrate how selfless, caring and heroic she was, not only on that night, but throughout all of her life."



Boden worked as a staff nurse in a recovery theatre at Guy’s Hospital.

“Kirsty was an outstanding nurse and a hugely valued member of the staff team in Theatres Recovery, described by her colleagues as ‘one in a million’ who always went the extra mile for the patients in her care," Dame Eileen Sills, chief nurse at Guy’s and St Thomas’ NHS Foundation Trust, said in a statement. “Our thoughts at this time are with her family, her loved ones and our staff who have lost a dear friend and colleague." Jay Weatherill, premier of South Australia, offered his condolences to the Boden family. "This is a tragedy that will touch all South Australians," he said in a statement. "Kirsty's death brings the horror of terrorism closer to home for us all. "We all know someone who could have been innocently wandering through London last weekend. It's the random nature of this heinous crime which makes it so hard to fathom."

Her stepfather Mark Wallace said UK authorities had been unable to shed any light on where she was following the attack on Saturday night.

“Authorities in London can’t give any information, they are in a terror lock down, so there’s just no ability to find out or get any information... She’s been gone for 48 hours and no one has seen or heard from her," Wallace told News Corp on Monday.

A Facebook post by a family friend that was shared hundreds of thousands of times on Monday appealed for information on Zelenak, who moved to London in March to work as an au pair.