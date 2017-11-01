Australian Drug Mule Cassie Sainsbury Has Been Sentenced To Six Years In Prison

Share On more Share On more

Share On more Share On more

Australian woman Cassie Sainsbury has been sentenced to six years in a Colombian prison after she was caught with 5.9 kilograms of cocaine in her luggage at Bogota International Airport in April.

Cassandra Sainsbury in handcuffs after she was arrested at the international airport in Bogota, Colombia.

The 22-year-old Adelaide woman was originally facing up to 21 years in prison but her sentenced was reduced after a Bogota judge accepted her plea deal.

She must also pay a fine of nearly $US100,000 ($AU130,350).

“The sentence was given to her as a result she was not fully guilty but she did not go to authorities to ask for protection in her special case,” her lawyer Orlando Herran told reporters outside the court.



In July, The Advertiser reported Sainsbury had been offered a prosecution plea deal by Colombian authorities in exchange for information on the cocaine smuggling syndicate she allegedly worked for.

In an interview with Nine Network's 60 Minutes program in September, Sainsbury said she thought she had accepted a job courier transporting documents for $10,000 plus flights.