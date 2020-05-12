The Staffer Who Called Out News Corp's Climate Change Coverage In A Reply-All Email Doesn't Regret A Thing

"It should be against the law to deny climate change is happening," she said. "The science is settled, why are we allowing such big platforms to do so?"

A new report released on Wednesday by Greenpeace argues that News Corp's reporting drove a "viral misinformation campaign" to protect the fossil fuel industry at a time when over 100 million tonnes of new coal extraction was approved by state and federal governments.

The report found that outlets owned by News Corp published 75% of all Australian articles denying the influence of climate change on the bushfires this past summer.

Two strong narratives — both overrepresented in News Corp's coverage, according to the report — emerged instead to explain the unprecedented bushfire season: one, an "arson emergency" had caused the bushfires; and two, that they were exacerbated because "greenies" refused to allow firefighters to reduce fuel loads in the Australian bush.

Townsend's email to chairman Michael Miller said: "I have been severely impacted by the coverage of News Corp publications in relation to the fires, in particular the misinformation campaign that has tried to divert attention away from the real issue which is climate change to rather focus on arson (including misrepresenting facts)."

Townsend, who had resigned in December, said she found it "unconscionable" to keep working at the company knowing she was "contributing to the spread of climate change denial and lies".

National broadsheet The Australian wrongly claimed that 183 arsonists had been arrested in the "current bushfire season" in an article that was picked up and shared widely by prominent social media users, including Donald Trump Jr. The article has since been edited, but the initial version was misleading in two ways: first, the figures from some states included dates outside of the current bushfire season, and second, some of the figures encompassed a range of offences that included non-arson crimes. The arson theory particularly took hold on Facebook.

Greenpeace analysis of online traffic shows that spikes in social media posts using the #ArsonEmergency hashtag corresponded to the publication dates of denialist opinion pieces published by News Corp.

