Aussie Men Are Sharing Nudes Of Their Wives And Girlfriends On Craigslist Without Consent

Australian men are sharing pictures of women, in some cases without consent, on Craigslist.

Some of the advertisements offered pictures of ex-partners as well as current girlfriends or wives.



One Melbourne man posted a picture of a woman he had presumably slept with and asked to "swap pics of young sluts".

Another Melbourne man wanted to "show off pics" of his wife in exchange for pictures of other men's wives.



"Its hot knowing they are unaware and being seen in such a way," the man wrote.



In 2014 it became a criminal offence to maliciously distribute intimate images in Victoria without the subject’s consent. Offenders can be jailed for up to two years for distributing images and for up to a year for threatening to distribute images.

One Sydney man posted a picture of a sleeping woman who he "did" the previous week and offered to trade more pictures of his previous sexual partners in return for other people's photos of their sexual partners.

In 2016, two weeks after revelations teenage boys were swapping graphic sexual images of girls from more than 70 Australian schools without consent, New South Wales moved to criminalise revenge porn.

In August this year, the state added a new offence – to distribute "intimate images" or intentionally record someone without consent, or threaten to share said images – to its criminal laws. It carries a maximum penalty of three years in jail and an $11,000 fine.

There were many advertisements in which men were selling their partner's used underwear.

A Gold Coast man posted an advertisement on Craigslist in which he offered to send pictures of his wife's underwear and wrote that he thought it was "kinky" that other men were seeing them "without her knowing".



A Brisbane man asked for "cash" for the "many" photos and videos he had of his ex-girlfriend.

Queensland currently has laws where if someone makes a demand with intent to gain a benefit or cause harm they can be imprisoned for 14 years, but there are no specific offences relating to revenge porn. However, premier Annastacia Palaszczuk has vowed to make revenge porn a criminal offence.

One Perth man offered footage of his ex-wife in exchange for similar content, and another was "looking to swap pics of women we have fucked" via messaging service Kik.



Unlike Victoria, South Australia and NSW, which criminalise revenge porn as a standalone offence, Western Australia created restraining orders that stop people sharing intimate images, so its revenge porn laws are limited to domestic relationships. The maximum sentence is two years.

Another Perth man had uploaded 11 pictures of his wife naked or in lingerie – which may have been done with her consent – to accompany his advertisement, in which he requested similar pictures of other men's partners.