Aussie Kids Aren't Getting Blazed, Drinking Alcohol Or Punching Darts Like They Used To

Reductions in adolescent alcohol, tobacco and cannabis use from 1999 to 2015 were associated with similar reductions in parent-favourable attitudes, and the availability of substances, the study published in the Drug and Alcohol Review found.



The Murdoch Children's Research Institute researchers reviewed the self-reported data of 41,000 adolescents from 1999 to 2015 and found that alcohol, marijuana and tobacco use by teens (the average age was 13) had all dropped.

The team suggest the shift was linked to similar reductions in positive parental attitudes towards the drugs, and more difficulty for kids in sourcing the drugs.



The greatest reduction was in tobacco use, down from 45% in 1999 to 10% in 2015. The authors proposed this was due to successful public health efforts to discourage smoking.

Socio demographic-adjusted estimates revealed the prevalence of lifetime alcohol use in 1999 was 69%, down to 45% in 2015. Lifetime prevalence means any use of the substance during a person's life.

Cannabis lifetime use dropped from 15% in 1999 to 4% in 2015.

