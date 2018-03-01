This Right-Wing Politician Wants You To Pay Less For Tampons And Love Your Labia

The push to remove Australia's "tampon tax" found an unlikely ambassador this week when senator David Leyonhjelm used Senate estimates to revisit the question of why women pay the 10% goods and services (GST) tax on feminine hygiene products.



"The section 38.45 of the GST act makes medical aides and devices GST-free provided that they're widely used by people with an illness or a disability," Leyonhjelm said, pointing out that incontinence pads are free of the GST but sanitary pads are not.

"Is it a principal tax policy that the tax treatment of fluids leaking from the body should differ depending on how many people should suffer such leaks?" the Liberal Democrats senator asked on Tuesday.



Marisa Purvis-Smith, from the Treasury department, advised Leyonhjelm that the issue had come up before and any changes to the GST must "go through all the states and territories".

"Is it within the power of the Australian Tax Office or the minister to reclassify menstruation as a disability which would then facilitate pads and tampons to become GST-free?" Leyonhjelm asked.

The question was taken on notice.

Last year the Senate rejected a push to get rid of the GST on tampons, pads and other sanitary items.



At a different estimates hearing on Wednesday, Leyonhjelm also expressed concern that women are getting labiaplasty surgery because porn classification guidelines are exposing them to airbrushed versions of their genitalia.