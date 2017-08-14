An Australian Woman Has Been Convicted After Taking Abortion Drugs

Share On more Share On more

The mother-of-five was 28-years-old when she fell pregnant in September 2015.



Nineteen weeks into the pregnancy the woman was told by her partner that he didn't want to have the child, Blacktown Local Court in NSW heard in May.

"At about 26 weeks into the pregnancy her boyfriend again urged her to terminate the pregnancy," a judgement handed down by Magistrate Geoff Hiatt in July, but made public on Monday, read.

The woman then contacted a number of clinics in NSW and interstate, but was told they would not terminate the pregnancy as it was past 20 weeks.

Abortion is a crime in NSW where a pregnancy can only be terminated if a doctor believes it is necessary to prevent serious risk to the life or health of a woman.

Most abortions in NSW happen at private clinics but terminations in the second trimester due to serious foetal anomalies might happen at a hospital.

"The accused eventually found someone she believed was in Darwin, known as 'Patrick', who was prepared to facilitate a termination," Hiatt said in his judgement.

"Patrick told her a termination was possible up to 30 weeks and he would send her pills for the payment of $2,000.



"Thereafter on 2 September 2015 she received a package originating from South Africa which contained a blister pack of ten pills each containing 200mg of misoprostol, a hormone type substance."

The next day Patrick provided instructions for inducing an abortion with the Misoprostol pills, which the woman swallowed and inserted vaginally.

"She began to feel unwell and was taken by a friend to Blacktown Hospital ... Subsequent medical intervention disclosed that the foetus was suffering distress.

"An emergency caesarean section was performed and the child was born."

The judgement made no reference as to whether the baby survived the birth.

The woman was charged with self-administering a drug with the intent of procuring her own miscarriage, which is a criminal offence under the NSW Crimes Act (1900).