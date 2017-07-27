An Alleged Rape Victim's Friends Have Testified In The Case Against A Politician's Younger Brother

Share On more Share On more

Share On more Share On more

Jean Claude Perrottet (right), the brother of New South Wales treasurer Dominic Perrottet, arrives at Downing Centre District Court in Sydney, Tuesday, July 25, 2017.

Jean Claude Perrottet, 20, has pleaded not guilty to three counts of sexual intercourse without consent, following an alleged incident in October 2015 on the night of the St John's college formal.



The student claims Perrottet digitally raped her, forced her to perform fellatio on him and had vaginal sex with her.

A friend who joined the alleged victim at the formal was called to the woman's dormitory later that night to allegedly find her "crying" with make-up running down her face.

"I asked her if she was OK and what had happened," the woman told the Downing Centre District Court on Thursday.

"She said that she was with someone and that she didn’t like it and that she didn’t want to."



"Did you say anything in response to that?" crown prosecutor Fiona Gray asked.

"I said that it was rape," the witness said.

The alleged victim then said her vagina was "sore" and changed her clothes, leaving her underwear on, the friend testified.