All Your Favourite Clothing Brands Have Been Rated On How Ethical They Are

Baptist World Aid Australia has released its scorecard of 330 fashion brands, letting consumers know which ones are failing or improving in mitigating the risk of worker exploitation within their supply chains.

The marks were allocated from A through to F based on the company’s policies, how well they knew their suppliers and a category called “worker empowerment”.



You can view the entire list here, but this is how some of your favourites scored:

Unfortunately, most of the companies which scored at or below a D+ were based in Australia, including popular chain store Valleygirl and the nation’s favourite school uniform and tradie-wear provider, Lowes.



“Beyond niche ethical producers that consistently score the top grade, multinational companies like Patagonia and Zara are trumping Australian fashion brands,” Baptist World Aid Australia advocacy manager Gershon Nimbalker said.



“There have been a number of Australian companies like Cotton On Group and Kmart that have made significant headway in this area, but 72% of companies that scored at or below a D+ are headquartered here.”

Homegrown women’s brands Karen Walker, Witchery and Kookai all scored in the Bs but Portmans and Peter Alexander didn’t represent the nation so well with scores of C+.

Turns out some of Australia’s favourite surf brands still haven’t found the right balance between gnarly and ethical - Roxy, Ripcurl, Quiksilver and Billabong all got within the Cs.

When it came to activewear, Adidas (A-), Reebok (A-) and lululemon (B+) came out on top while Nautica (B-), New Balance (B-), Lorna Jane (C+) and Nike (C+) lagged behind.

Fans of Ben Sherman’s checked button-ups might be disappointed to learn the British menswear brand only earned a C- rating, as did Aussie festival girl favourite MINKPINK.



Mums will be cheering as their beloved basics and smart slacks provider Sportscraft earned an A-, but nanna might be cranky about Noni B’s C rating.

A dive into the underwear drawer awarded Bonds and Berlei an A- each, Calvin Klein scraped up a C+ while Victoria’s Secret’s score (D+) was anything but angelic.

The price of suits at Tarocash could be too good to be true - the chain store got a C+ rating.

International chains earned these scores: H&M (B+), UNIQLO (B), Topshop and Topman (C+) while Australia's Supre (A-) topped other Aussie chains, followed by department stores Kmart (B), Target (B-) and Best and Less (C).

All the incense in India couldn’t save Tree of Life (C+), or edgy Aussie chain Dangerfield (C+) but Sportsgirl, Seafolly and Glassons all scored in the Bs.



Tell your dad that Roger David and Ron Bennett earned F ratings for failing to disclose information about their supply chains.

Don’t worry though, Rivers earned a B rating so he can still buy some sensible loafers.

General Pants and its basics line earned a C as did some of the labels it stocks; Converse, Evil Twin, Staple the Label and Somedays Lovin’.

In the denim department, Nudie Jeans scored an A- followed by Cheap Monday (B+), Levis (B+), Lees (B-) and Jay Jays and Just Jeans which both got C+.



