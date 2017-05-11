Abortion Will Remain A Crime In NSW

Share On more Share On more

Share On more Share On more

Only 14 MPs voted in favour of the bill, introduced by NSW Greens MP Mehreen Faruqi.

The bill would have removed abortion from the state's Crimes Act and established 150 metre safe access zones around hospitals and clinics where abortion is provided, in order to protect staff and patients from harassment.

The majority of MPs (25) voted against the proposed legislation, which would have also required doctors who conscientiously object to abortion to refer a patient to a doctor who doesn't.