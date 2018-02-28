Here's What's Actually Inside The Bags Being Handed To Abortion Clinic Patients By Religious Picketers

The bags contain tissues, a single sachet of tea, a Starburst fruit chew, a single Mentos, plastic rosary beads, argan oil hair treatment, and multiple brochures which redirect women with unwanted pregnancies to crisis pregnancy counselling.

"We welcome you with open arms if you want to talk," a message on the bag says.

"We are here for you, no matter what the situation."



But staff at the Marie Stopes Midland clinic are angry about the brochures, which the clinic's nurse manager Leigh Clifton said contain "many untruths".

"At the end of the day, we are not forcing patients to go ahead with the termination, nor are we feeding the patient incorrect information," Clifton told BuzzFeed News.

"Our role is to provide the most accurate and up to date information applicable to their individual case and provide the counselling and emotional support in a non-judgemental setting for them to then make their own decision."

Abortion was decriminalised in 1998 in Western Australia and it is now lawful up to 20 weeks gestation if the woman gives her consent, or, where she is unable to consent herself, she will suffer “serious danger to her physical or mental health or serious personal, family or social consequences if the abortion is not performed”.



The state does not, however, have safe-access zones like Tasmania, Victoria, and the Northern Territory, where protestors are required to picket within a certain distance from clinics.



On February 14, anti-abortion religious picketers across the world kicked off "40 Days For Life", an annual tradition in which they pray, protest, and approach patients outside abortion clinics on every day of Lent until Easter Sunday.



The pamphlets they distribute at the Midland clinic are mostly left unread and littered around the waiting room, Clifton said.

"For the few patients (or their support person) who do happen to read the pamphlets, it is left to the medically trained staff to dispel the myths and calm the patients."



We asked Marie Stopes Australia senior medical officer Dr Catriona Melville to fact-check the brochures.