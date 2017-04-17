A Woman Was Allegedly Sexually Assaulted By A Man Who Inspected Her Rental Room

A 31-year-old Sydney woman was allegedly choked and sexually assaulted in her apartment on Sunday after advertising a room for rent online. Alexat25 / Getty Images ID: 10903971

The woman met up with a 31-year-old man who asked to inspect the property on Corby Street, Concord just after 7am on Sunday morning.

“After entering the apartment the man allegedly sexually assaulted the woman,” police said.



He then allegedly stole her car and fled, police said.

Four hours later police arrested a man at Paddy’s Markets in Sydney’s CBD where he was searched and police allegedly found a key from the stolen vehicle.



The man was taken to Sydney City Police Station where he was charged with a number of offences including aggravated sexual assault; choking with intent to commit a serious indictable offence; stealing from a dwelling; two charges of common assault police pursuit and intimidation.

The charges relate to Sunday’s incidents as well as another assault of a woman at her Strathfield home on April 2 and a different car stolen on March 25.

He was refused bail and is due to appear at Central Local Court on Tuesday.