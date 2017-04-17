Get Our App!
A Woman Was Allegedly Sexually Assaulted By A Man Who Inspected Her Rental Room

He then stole her car and fled the scene.

Gina Rushton
Gina Rushton
BuzzFeed News Reporter, Australia

A 31-year-old Sydney woman was allegedly choked and sexually assaulted in her apartment on Sunday after advertising a room for rent online.

A 31-year-old Sydney woman was allegedly choked and sexually assaulted in her apartment on Sunday after advertising a room for rent online.

Alexat25 / Getty Images

The woman met up with a 31-year-old man who asked to inspect the property on Corby Street, Concord just after 7am on Sunday morning.

“After entering the apartment the man allegedly sexually assaulted the woman,” police said.

He then allegedly stole her car and fled, police said.

Google Maps

Four hours later police arrested a man at Paddy’s Markets in Sydney’s CBD where he was searched and police allegedly found a key from the stolen vehicle.

The man was taken to Sydney City Police Station where he was charged with a number of offences including aggravated sexual assault; choking with intent to commit a serious indictable offence; stealing from a dwelling; two charges of common assault police pursuit and intimidation.

The charges relate to Sunday’s incidents as well as another assault of a woman at her Strathfield home on April 2 and a different car stolen on March 25.

He was refused bail and is due to appear at Central Local Court on Tuesday.

Gina Rushton is a breaking news reporter for BuzzFeed News and is based in Sydney.
Contact Gina Rushton at gina.rushton@buzzfeed.com.
