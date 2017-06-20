A Deregistered Midwife Has Been Charged With Manslaughter Over Home Birth Deaths

Share On more Share On more

Deregistered South Australian midwife Lisa Barrett was arrested at her Adelaide Hills home today and later charged with two counts of manslaughter.

"The lengthy investigation by Major Crime detectives into the declared major crime deaths in October 2011 and December 2012 have resulted in the arrest of a 50-year-old woman from Petwood," a statement declared.

The charges related to the deaths of a two-day-old boy in 2011, and another baby boy who died after he was homebirthed in 2012, the Adelaide Advertiser has reported.



In 2012 South Australian deputy coroner Anthony Schapel found the deaths of three babies, including one reportedly related to Barrett's charges, "could and should have been prevented", because the babies would have survived if they were born in a hospital, and the pregnancies contained known risks.

Barrett was granted bail following an appearance Adelaide Magistrates Court and is expected to return to court in August, the ABC reported.