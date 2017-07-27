A Colombian Judge Has Delayed Accepting A Plea Bargain For An Aussie Accused Of Drug Smuggling

Cassie Sainsbury told the court that her life and those of her partner and family were threatened by members of a drug syndicate.

Sainsbury, who has been detained in El Buen Pastor women's prison since her arrest on April 12, told the Bogota court on Thursday that she "didn't want to take any package anywhere" and only did so under coercion. She was asked what would happen if she didn't agree to carry the drugs. Share On email Share On email

