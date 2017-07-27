A Colombian Judge Has Delayed Accepting A Plea Bargain For An Aussie Accused Of Drug Smuggling

Cassie Sainsbury, the Australian woman accused of attempting to smuggle drugs, has had her plea bargain with prosecutors delayed by a Colombian judge.
The 22-year-old Adelaide woman, who allegedly tried to smuggle 5.8kg of cocaine out of Bogota's El Dorado International Airport last month, reportedly agreed to a plea deal with the prosecution that would see her serve six years in jail, but the decision was delayed on Thursday by a judge due to the "complexity" of the case.
The deal could reduce her potential 30-year sentence.
The judge, Sergio Leon, said there was “complexity in the development of this plea bargain” and suspended the hearing until August 9.
Sainsbury, who has been detained in El Buen Pastor women's prison since her arrest on April 12, told the Bogota court on Thursday that she "didn't want to take any package anywhere" and only did so under coercion.
She was asked what would happen if she didn't agree to carry the drugs.
“I was told that my family and partner would be killed,” she told the court.
She said the "one thing" that she couldn't "take away" was that the drugs were in her suitcase and that she was carrying them.
"I have to take responsibility for that."
Gina Rushton is a breaking news reporter for BuzzFeed News and is based in Sydney.
Contact Gina Rushton at gina.rushton@buzzfeed.com.
Got a confidential tip? Submit it here.