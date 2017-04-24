Sections

A 12-Year-Old Boy Drove About 1300 Kilometes Before He Was Pulled Over

He was trying to drive from one side of Australia to the other.

Posted on
Gina Rushton
Gina Rushton
BuzzFeed News Reporter, Australia

A 12-year-old Australian boy has been arrested in an isolated mining town after driving more than 1000 kilometres (800 miles) from his home on the NSW mid-north coast.

Satilda / Getty Images

The boy had made it a quarter of the way through his planned 4000km journey to the other side of Australia when he was pulled over on the Barrier Highway after police noticed his car's bumper was dragging along the road.

"Checks revealed the driver to be a 12-year-old boy travelling from Kendall, NSW, on his way to Perth," police said.

"Officers from Broken Hill Highway Patrol stopped a motor vehicle on the Barrier Highway due to defects which made the vehicle hazardous."

The boy's arrest came on the second day of the state police's "Operation Go Slow" which targeted drivers who were drink-driving, using their phones and speeding.

Gina Rushton is a breaking news reporter for BuzzFeed News and is based in Sydney.

Contact Gina Rushton at gina.rushton@buzzfeed.com.

Got a confidential tip? Submit it here.

