A 12-Year-Old Boy Drove About 1300 Kilometes Before He Was Pulled Over

A 12-year-old Australian boy has been arrested in an isolated mining town after driving more than 1000 kilometres (800 miles) from his home on the NSW mid-north coast.

The boy had made it a quarter of the way through his planned 4000km journey to the other side of Australia when he was pulled over on the Barrier Highway after police noticed his car's bumper was dragging along the road.

"Checks revealed the driver to be a 12-year-old boy travelling from Kendall, NSW, on his way to Perth," police said.