54 NSW Children Died Of Diseases For Which There Is A Vaccine

Share On more Share On more

Northern Territory baby Riann Karan receives a vaccine that combats four strains of meningococcal in Darwin, Dec. 1, 2017.

Fifty-four children are likely to have died in the decade researched from diseases for which a vaccine is available, and half of these deaths were directly preventable with a vaccination, new research published today in the Journal of Paediatrics and Child Health has reported.

The most common vaccine-preventable illnesses to cause deaths in kids were influenza and meningococcal disease.

Two-thirds of deaths occurred in children with no identified comorbidities (the presence of one or more additional diseases or disorders).

Further deaths may also have been prevented by immunising mothers during pregnancy, as recommended since August 2016, the Sydney Children's Hospital Network researchers said.

The research was commissioned and funded by the NSW Child Death Review Team which provided medical records for the cases.