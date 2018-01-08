11 Aussies Who Wore Black At The Golden Globes To Speak Out Against Sexual Harassment

Hundreds of celebrities wore black in support of a Golden Globes protest against sexual harassment in the film and television industry. Here are the people from Down Under.

"The character I played represents something that is the centre of our conversation right now — abuse," Kidman said during her acceptance speech for Best Performance by an Actress in a Limited Series or a Motion Picture Made for Television, for her role in Big Little Lies.

"I do believe and I hope we can elicit change through the stories we tell and the way we tell them. Let's keep the conversation alive, let's do it."

The Thor lead wore a black paisley suit and a "Time's Up" pin.

Cornish, who recently acted in indie film Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri, wore a black sequined gown.

TV journalist Bargh wore an off-the-shoulder black gown with a dramatic leg split.



"With the women's march and now this, it really feels like a revolution is taking place," The Handmaid's Tale star told the New York Times on the red carpet. "Although it's not going to solve all the problems, I'm proud to be here and to be part of it today."

The SMILF actor wore a long black sleeveless gown.

Langford, who is nominated for her role in Netflix's 13 Reasons Why, wore a long black gown embellished with crystals.

The 27-year-old actor, who is nominated for a Golden Globe for her performance in I, Tonya, wore a black Gucci dress. "Being a woman in Hollywood means you will probably have to fight through degrading situations and will be offered chauvinistic roles by men who think that that's all anybody wants to see us play," Robbie wrote in a letter to her industry published last month. "But even those of us lucky enough to have established a career in the hallowed grounds of show business are still in the shadows of the big trees, constantly reminded that we only grow in the sunshine they allow us."



The Greatest Showman star and his actor-producer wife both donned black for the event. “I just have unbelievable empathy and am so inspired by all of the people coming out,” Jackman said last month of the revelations of sexual harassment and assault in his industry. “I think the amount of shame and guilt that is attached to this entire subject and the amount of courage it takes to step forward is humbling to me."



The Top of the Lake and Ginger & Rosa star rocked a jumpsuit and silver heels. Here are all the stars who wore black to the event.

