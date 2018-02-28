1 In 6 Australian Women Have Suffered Physical Or Sexual Violence From A Current Or Ex-Partner

The new figures confirmed violence is committed disproportionately against women, finding that every week one woman and every month one man were killed by a former partner in Australia.

People who, as children, witnessed partner violence against their parents were 2 to 4 times as likely to experience partner violence themselves (as adults) as people who had not.



The most at-risk women were young, pregnant, Aboriginal and Torres Straight Islander, disabled, and/or experiencing financial hardship.

The institute found that intimate partner violence also has a serious impact on women’s health and causes more illness, disability and deaths than any other risk factor for women aged 25 to 44 in Australia.

Family and domestic violence is a leading cause of homelessness for women with children, the research said.



From 2016 to 2017, about 72,000 women, 34,000 children and 9,000 men seeking homelessness services reported that family and domestic violence caused or contributed to their homelessness.

From 2014 to 2015, on average, almost eight women and two men were hospitalised each day after being assaulted by their spouse or partner.

