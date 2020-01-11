Young People Say They’ve Suffered Because The Government Is Missing A Mental Health Waiting Time Target

Boris Johnson speaks to mental health professionals in October, 2019. The Conservatives have pledged £2.3 billion to go into mental health services by 2023-24.

Laura* (she has asked not to use her real name), 18, is still waiting to receive any form of mental health treatment from NHS Child and Adolescent Mental Health Services, known as CAMHS, despite struggling with two eating disorders, depression and suicidal thoughts for over a year.



“I was initially told the wait could be up to six weeks, but after the six-week period had passed, I phoned up to find out how much longer I would have to wait and was told it would be a further 16 weeks to be seen to,” she told BuzzFeed News.

“I can confidently say that my mental health seriously deteriorated during this time and I had never felt worse. The real kicker was finding out I had to wait another four months for treatment. During that time, I felt alone, unwanted and like my feelings weren’t real or a priority. It was a really, really horrific time and at that point I felt so isolated.”

She is just one of dozens of young people who have experienced agonisingly long waiting times trying to access the NHS-provided service. A new report published by the Education Policy Institute (EPI), on Friday detailed that whilst nationally, the average median waiting time has fallen by 11 days since 2015, young people still waited an average of two months (56 days) to begin treatment in 2019 — double the government’s four-week target.

CAMHS is far from the only way that mental health conditions can and indeed should be treated – but for those who need its support, the treatment it provides can be vital.



Whilst waiting for treatment, young people can find their mental health deteriorating rapidly, explains Emma Thomas, chief executive of the mental health charity YoungMinds.

“These findings reinforce what we know from calls to our helpline,” she said. “That too many young people who look for mental health support can’t get it when they need it most. This can have devastating consequences — in some cases, young people drop out of school, start self-harming or become suicidal before they get the right support.”

Martina, 19, did not receive mental health treatment for her low mood, generalised anxiety disorder and OCD for seven to eight months after her initial referral.

“During that time, I felt empty and spent most of my time refusing to go about my daily life,” she said.

“Everything I loved became insignificant to me because I felt insignificant. I went from being a low-mood patient when I was first referred to having full-blown depression by the time I saw a therapist. I was never placed as a high priority on the waiting list because I wasn’t suicidal, however my parents had to try to hurry my referral months later, as I started having suicidal intentions.”

Lucas, now 19, was just entering the trials and tribulations of his teenage years when he first tried to seek help for his struggles with self-harm.

Experiencing suicidal thoughts, he was clearly a young person in need of urgent mental health care — but was told he could have to wait up to 2 years to even receive any initial assessment.

“When I was told how long I’d have to wait, a lot of emotions ran through my head,” he said.

“Why was it so long? Was I making it out to be something it wasn’t? Am I actually fine? I thought maybe I didn’t deserve the help or nobody wanted to help me. Nobody really explained what was going on. I was already struggling with acting on suicidal thoughts and my self-harm got worse.”

Based on the findings, the EPI report also concludes that the government is unlikely to meet its target of four weeks by 2022-23. The wait to access CAMHS has proved so long for some that they resort to paying for private treatment.

Charlie, 14, who has autism, was just 8 years old when he was first referred to CAMHS, but the long waiting list meant his parents paid for him to have private treatment.

“Whilst waiting to be seen by CAMHS, I was seeing a private psychologist so my mental health, although it wasn’t good, was being adequately treated. I did feel annoyed, however, that my parents were having to pay for treatment that could’ve been funded by the government.”

Ellie, 20, who has borderline personality disorder (BPD), has experienced similar dilemmas of having to pay for private treatment whilst waiting to be referred to mental health services once she became an adult.

“The NHS is completely failing when it comes to mental health,” she said.

“The desperation to get the help I need has driven me to make appointments with private psychiatrists, which can set me back a minimum of £350. Most are also based in London, and I live in Manchester, so I have to pay another £40 on top of that for travel.”